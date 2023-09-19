Amazonian Indigenous leaders call for ’80×2025′ at Climate Week (commentary)

More than half of Indigenous environmental defenders and leaders killed for safeguarding their ecosystems, their homes, and their family on the planet are Amazonians. This violence stems from a new stage of extractivism, one that will lead toward essential ecosystems failing, histories disappearing and the Amazon ultimately reaching its tipping point. All told, degradation and deforestation have ravaged 26% of the region’s 874 million hectares. This destruction is expanding like fire, and threatens to bring about a regressive death for the entire region, and our cultures. This tipping point is no longer just a potential future: it’s fast becoming a reality. Recognition of Indigenous rights and territories is a far cry from where the region and the planet need it to be. Despite some recent successes, if our voices are not heard, if Indigenous rights aren’t put at the core of conservation and climate action in the region, it could move toward a point of no return: a failed Amazonia. Deforestation in the state of Amazonas, Brazil. Indigenous communities said the destruction was related to land speculation as a massive potash mining project awaited approval. Image by Ana Ionova for Mongabay. In Amazonia, organized crime corrodes weak state structures throughout the region. Illegal mining and logging take more and more from our lands. Agriculture and cattle ranching operations encroach more and more each year. Extractivism is part of the Amazon’s history. The damage it has caused has left its mark on the family histories of Indigenous peoples across the region,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

