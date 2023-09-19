Bangladesh apparel industry makes progress in ‘eco-friendly’ manufacturing

The global fashion industry is widely known for the environmental pollution throughout its supply chain. According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the fashion industry is responsible for 10% of carbon emissions annually. If the current pace of greenhouse gas emissions continues, it will surge by more than 50% by 2030. The Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) has set a target to reduce 45% of emissions by 2030 to help limit global warming to 1.5° Celsius (2.7° Fahrenheit). Bangladesh, the second-largest exporter of ready-made garment (RMG) items with a 7.9% of the global market share, is an integral part of the environmental pollution problem and conributor of carbon emissions. However, the $45 billion industry, which employs of 4.4 million people — mostly rural women — puts significant effort into limiting its environmental impacts and carbon emissions through its green initiatives. In the last 15 years, Bangladesh has set an example of green and sustainable manufacturing by establishing numerous certified green factories. Since 2009, Bangladeshi apparel and textile manufacturers have established 202 “eco-friendly” factories certified by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), the in the world. According to the USGBC, a green factory, known as “eco-friendly,” is developed and equipped with design and manufacturing processes that efficiently improve greenhouse gas emissions and curtail environmental pollution and energy consumption. Green certification is a rating system that reviews green initiatives such as sustainable site development, water efficiency, less energy consumption and atmosphere conservation. It also considers how the company will reduce environmental impacts.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay