Can ‘road ecology’ save millions of animals?

Designing roads with wildlife in mind is an idea whose time hasn’t come soon enough: nearly a million animals are killed on roads every day, just in the U.S., and this sobering statistic is very likely an underestimate. “If anything, the number is probably quite a bit higher,” says podcast guest Ben Goldfarb, environmental journalist and author of the new book Crossings: How Road Ecology is Shaping the Future of our Planet. The world is projected to build 25 million more miles of roads by 2050, so wildlife ecologists and engineers are searching for ways to integrate the needs of wildlife into their design. Goldfarb’s book offers a deep examination of some of the most fascinating, inspiring, but also tragic ways human societies develop such infrastructure alongside nature. He joins the Mongabay Newscast to explain the concept of ‘road ecology’ and how wildlife-friendly designs are becoming part of landscapes globally. Listen here: Fueled in part by China’s ‘Belt and Road Initiative,’ the globe’s impending “infrastructure tsunami” — a term coined by eminent ecologist William Laurance — poses a threat to the planet’s ecosystems, and humanity itself. Goldfarb’s book examines thorny questions related to human development in the contexts of climate change, biodiversity loss, social justice, and wildlife conservation. All of these intersect at the crossroads that highways have cut through ecosystems and cities. “Over time, cars kind of became normalized…we stopped having these safety parades in cities and sort of accepted 40,000 dead Americans a year, as [the] inevitable toll…This article was originally published on Mongabay

