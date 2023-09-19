Group certification helps Malaysia’s Sabah aim for palm oil sustainability

In May, 25 members of a growers’ cooperative in the Tawau region of Sabah became the first in Malaysia to receive certification as a group from the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil. Though a small step, it was an important milestone in realizing Sabah’s ambitions for statewide certification. RSPO certification is widely accepted as the most rigorous sustainability standard for palm oil, and obtaining it can potentially improve a farmer’s profitability. But the certification process presents a daunting challenge for smallholders, who typically lack the necessary technical and financial resources. “To obtain RSPO certification is not an easy journey, and it needs a lot of money to be certified and sustain with the certification,” says Mohd Razzeman Siswanto, group manager of the Palm Oil Landscape Cooperative, or LKSS by its Malay acronym, the growers’ cooperative in Tawau. A smallholder in an oil palm plantation. The certification process presents a daunting challenge for smallholders, who typically lack the necessary technical and financial resources. Image courtesy of WWF-Malaysia/Mazidi Abd Ghani. A new certification paradigm In 2015, Sabah, a Malaysian state on the island of Borneo, became the world’s first region to pilot a jurisdictional certification approach to sustainable palm oil (JCSPO), when the government committed to reaching 100% RSPO certification by 2025. Adopting this model means a significant shift to focus on the sustainability of the landscape as a whole, rather than focusing on certifying individual estates. Sabah’s jurisdictional certification pilot was driven by a few pioneers within the forestry department and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay