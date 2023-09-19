Royal Society aims to boost number of black scientists

From BBC
Young black scientists will get sizeable grants towards cutting-edge research in a pilot scheme aimed at increasing their numbers in the field.
Five scientists a year will get up to £690,000 spread over four years.
The Royal Society, which represents the UK’s leading researchers, hopes its grants increase low numbers of black scientists, particularly in research.
The fellowships should allow the recipients to work in any of the country’s research institutes.
It will also mentor the scientists and help with career networking.
Royal Society President Prof Sir Adrian Smith told BBC News that the low numbers of black scientists in the UK was “unacceptable”.
Dr Mark Richards, who is one of the UK’s very few senior black scientists, and who helped the Royal Society develop the scheme, said that although the number of fellowships is small, it is hoped that they will make a big difference.
“It will be five researchers each year who will be supported to establish their own research teams. And so the hope is that this will make a sustainable difference over time because these people will become role models and advocates for better representation,” he said.
Dr Yolanda Ohene, an early career black physicist at the University of Manchester, welcomed the initiative.
”It is encouraging to