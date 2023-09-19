‘Totally unsustainable’ sand mining harms marine environments, new data suggest

New data suggest that the extraction of sand from marine environments — known as “sand mining” — is happening at an unsustainable rate across the world. However, experts say there are solutions to mitigate this activity’s damaging effects. Recently, the U.N. warned that the dredging industry is extracting about 6 billion tons of sand from the marine environment each year — roughly equivalent to the carrying capacity of 1 million dump trucks. Not only does this put marine biodiversity and ecosystems at risk, but it makes coastal communities more vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, including sea level rise. These data were extracted from the Marine Sand Watch, a new global data platform that tracks and monitors the dredging of sand, clay, silt, gravel and rock in the marine environment. The new platform uses the same algorithm as the fishing monitoring platform Global Fishing Watch, gathering information on dredging vessels through automatic identification system (AIS) signals and artificial intelligence (AI). Sand mining is “invisible because it’s underneath the water,” Pascal Peduzzi, the director of GRID-Geneva at U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP), the organization that launched Marine Sand Watch, told Mongabay. “So this platform is making the invisible visible, and we are shedding light on this industry that so far was a bit under the radar.” Sand and other natural resources are extracted for a number of purposes, including the making of cement or concrete, buildings, roads or other infrastructure. And while sand mining can make coastlines more vulnerable to sea…This article was originally published on Mongabay

