Could Rishi Sunak's green review threaten UK net zero?

From BBC
Published8 hours agocommentsCommentsShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
The prime minister has said he wants to be honest about the “costs and trade-offs” of tackling climate change.
In a statement on Tuesday, Rishi Sunak said he was proud that “Britain is leading the world on climate change”, and will stick by the agreements the UK has made internationally.
But he then overhauled measures designed to meet these targets.
So, is the UK really a world leader on emissions cuts, and how will the changes the PM announced affect its efforts?
Mr Sunak said the government was still “completely committed” to the 2050 net zero target which his predecessor, Theresa May, made law back in 2019.
Net zero means a country does not add any additional greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide to the atmosphere.
“This country is proud to be a world leader in reaching net zero by 2050. But we simply won’t achieve it unless we change. We’ll now have a more pragmatic, proportionate, and realistic approach that eases the burdens on families,” he said.
It is true the UK has been successful in cutting emissions compared to other countries.
Since 1990, emissions within the UK have fallen by 48.7% up to the end of 2022 – excluding international aviation and shipping – according to government data.
These cuts are greater than other countries in the G7 (Group of Seven), an organisation of the world’s seven largest so-called