How hot are the desert tortoises getting? iButtons help find the answer

A swanky iPhone or a sleek new iPad might sound like a perfect holiday gift for many. Tom Radzio feels the same joy when he retrieves an iButton and downloads data from it. “It’s like opening a Christmas present,” Radzio, a researcher at the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, told Mongabay in a video interview. The device he referred to isn’t a fancy phone or a fitness tracker. Rather, it’s a button-shaped device filled with sensors that have helped Radzio and his team study desert tortoises and their habitats. Since March this year, they’ve attached iButtons to 95 juvenile and 20 adult Mojave Desert tortoises (Gopherus agassizii), a critically endangered species native to the Mojave Desert in Southern California. The goal: find out how hot the animals are getting and understand the temperatures they’ve been living through. Each time he retrieves an iButton from a tortoise, Radzio said, he ends up with a treasure trove of information. “You get to see what the animals have been doing,” he said. “Did it come out of its burrow on a particular day? What kind of temperatures have they experienced?” Getting answers to these questions is critical. Identifying the temperature and humidity at which tortoises are moving helps scientists determine the characteristics of their preferred habitats, and aids in their understanding of how global warming is impacting tortoises and the ecosystems they live in. Tom Radzio with a Mojave Desert tortoise which has been fitted with an iButton. Image courtesy of San Diego…This article was originally published on Mongabay

