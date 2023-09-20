Meatpacking giant and Amazon deforester JBS bid for NYSE listing challenged

A bid by global beef-processing giant JBS for a listing on the New York Stock Exchange, giving it access to an influx of global investments, may be under threat following complaints lodged by environmental groups with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The SEC decision currently remains in the balance, with JBS aiming to join the NYSE by the end of the year. Several nonprofit organizations, including Mighty Earth and the Rainforest Action Network, submitted letters to the SEC in late August asking for the Brazilian meatpacking company’s initial public offering to be investigated and possibly rejected due to its track record of corruption and Amazon deforestation. JBS, which already lists its shares on São Paulo’s B3 exchange, recently announced it was planning to list on the NYSE by the end of 2023 to “strengthen the conditions for growth and competition with global competitors.” But conservationists say an influx of investment could lead to an explosive expansion of the largest animal protein producer on Earth, leading to more deforestation in biomes in Brazil critical to protecting the global environment, including the Amazon. “This is probably the single most important IPO for the climate in history,” Glenn Hurowitz, founder of environmental NGO Mighty Earth, said after lodging the submission with SEC. “There are profound implications for the planet if JBS, the world’s worst Amazon deforester, is given the go-ahead to seek billions of dollars from Wall Street to continue tearing down rainforest, polluting on a vast scale, and driving land grabbing.”…This article was originally published on Mongabay

