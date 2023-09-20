Rishi Sunak delays petrol car ban in major shift on green policies

From BBC
Rishi Sunak has delayed a ban on new petrol and diesel cars in a major change to the government’s approach to achieving net zero by 2050.
The prime minister announced exemptions and delays to several key green policies, alongside a 50% increase in cash incentives to replace gas boilers.
The government could not impose “unacceptable costs” linked to reducing emissions on British families, he said.
Mr Sunak denied he was “watering down” the government’s net zero commitments.
There has been criticism of the changes from Labour, business leaders and from within Mr Sunak’s own party. But many Conservative MPs have come out in favour Mr Sunak’s new direction, alongside some in the car industry.
The changes come as Mr Sunak seeks to create dividing lines with opposition parties ahead of a general election, expected next year.
Framing the changes as “pragmatic and proportionate”, the prime minister has unpicked several of Boris Johnson’s key policies, many of them launched when Mr Sunak was serving as chancellor.
And the political choices outlined in his speech preview more announcements later this autumn, as Mr Sunak promised he would set out “a series of long term decisions”.
In a speech from Downing Street on Wednesday, Mr Sunak said moving too fast on green policies