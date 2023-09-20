São Paulo Indigenous community pins its territorial hopes on a new village

TEKOA PINDÓ MIRIM, Brazil — “If we hadn’t come here, someone non-Indigenous would probably already have occupied this space,” says Neusa Poty. The 35-year-old Guarani Indigenous leader speaks in a low but firm voice. In March this year, she and other members of the Jaraguá Guarani community living on the northwestern outskirts of São Paulo founded a new village, Pindó Mirim. But the battle to get the land recognized as their own has reached a crucial juncture. Sitting on a hill in Jaraguá State Park, home to some of the largest remnants of Atlantic Forest in São Paulo, Pindó Mirim overlooks a stretch of highway that connects busy motorways named after the notorious 16th-century Bandeirantes explorers who enslaved and killed Indigenous peoples, including the Guarani. Today, according to Brazil’s 2022 Census, São Paulo, the most populous city in the Western Hemisphere, is home to nearly 20,000 Indigenous people, the 10th-largest native population in a Brazilian city. Drone shot of Pindo Mirim Village of the Jaraguá Guarani community, sitting on the northwestern edge of São Paulo. Image by Rafael Vilela/Mídia Guarani Mbya. Pindó Mirim was created through a “retake,” a practice whereby Indigenous people occupy land they claim is ancestrally theirs; the Guarani are demanding constitutional protection for it and seven other villages in the area, covering a total of 532 hectares (1,315 acres) and home to about 800 people. “These names, Tatuapé, Anhanguera, Tietê, they’re all Guarani,” Neusa says, referring to the neighborhoods, universities, rivers and roads in and around São…This article was originally published on Mongabay

