What is net zero and how are the UK and other countries doing?

From BBC
Published35 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
PM Rishi Sunak is expected to announce plans to weaken some of the government’s green commitments.
This could include delaying a ban on the sales of new petrol and diesel cars as well as plans to phase out gas boilers.
The UK has already been criticised for falling behind in its efforts to reach “net zero” by 2050, a key international target intended to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.
Net zero means no longer adding to the total amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.
Greenhouse gases include carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane. CO2 is released when oil, gas and coal are burned in homes, factories and to power transport. Methane is produced through farming and landfill.
These gases increase global temperatures by trapping the sun’s energy.
Meanwhile, rapid deforestation across the world means there are fewer trees to absorb CO2.
Under the 2015 Paris climate agreement, 197 countries – including the UK – agreed to try to limit global temperature rises to 1.5C by 2100.
To achieve this, scientists said that net zero CO2 emissions should be reached by 2050.
However, the UN wants countries to bring forward their net zero targets by a decade to avoid what it called “the growing climate disaster”.
Not all emissions can