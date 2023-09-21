Agroecology holds promise in Congo Basin — if funding woes can be overcome

Emmanuel Eku turned to agroecological techniques to revive the exhausted soil on a plot of land in his hometown in southwestern Cameroon. Over five long years, he worked to restore his yields, with the support of an NGO. Today, he devotes his time to finding resources to help other farmers around him make the same transition. In 2011, Eku lost his job as a supermarket sales manager. He decided to return to his home of Kupe Muanenguba to try and make a living as a farmer. The town is close to three parks: Bakossi National Park, Banyan Mbo Wildlife Sanctuary, and the joint Kupe and Muanenguba ecological reserves. These protected areas and other remaining forests are home to threatened species such as chimpanzees (Pan troglodytes ellioti) and drills (Mandrillus leucophaeus). In this part of southwestern Cameroon, most people depend on agriculture for their livelihood. They grow cassava, plantain and cocoyam for their own consumption and sell any surplus. ”As we are close to three nature reserves, protected areas where it’s illegal to burn [the vegetation] to plant crops, I decided to look into an alternative approach to farming,” Eku says. In 2012, Eku obtained a training grant to study agroecology from the African Institute for Economic and Social Development (Inades), an NGO that trains farmers in several African countries. “Thanks to this training, I realized that agroecology was very close to our traditional way of farming, the one we practice in our family, without using chemicals. I continued to practice…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay