EU bill and new green policies spur progress on Brazil’s cattle tracking

It’s a new scene in the Brazilian beef chain. In March 2023, gathered in Xinguara municipality, in Pará state, known as the “fat cattle capital,” some of the country’s largest cattle breeders debate an ESG agenda for the sector. Not long ago, the deforestation caused by cattle ranching in the Amazon Rainforest was of no concern to livestock farmers. But now, in the face of the climate emergency, they are under pressure. Investors, the meat industry, buyers and consumers know the link between cattle and Brazilian Amazon devastation. For cattle breeders, ignoring the problem has become a business risk. And none of them wants to lose money. “We can produce more with fewer natural resources, reconciling food and climate security,” Francisco Victer, coordinator of Pará’s Beef Alliance, the ESG event organizer, told Mongabay by phone. “Every farmer, even the most conservative, most resistant, accepts this improvement is necessary for the current scenario.” One of the topics discussed at the “fat cattle capital” was cattle tracking, which experts point to as the primary tool for curbing deforestation from ranching. The individual identification of 100% of the Brazilian herd is far away. Still, a series of recent decisions by different players in the meat chain shows the quest for traceability is progressing. In March 2023, the Brazilian Bank Federation (FEBRABAN) approved new rules for releasing credit to meatpackers and slaughterhouses in Amazonian states. Banks that adhere to the protocol must require their clients to comply with measures to combat deforestation. Among the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

