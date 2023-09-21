For Vietnam’s rare reptiles, lack of captive populations may spell doom

Vietnam is the meeting point of two incredibly biodiverse ecoregions, where the tropical ecosystems of Southeast Asia merge seamlessly with the temperate biomes of mainland Asia. Across a terrain of mountain ranges, vast plains and limestone cliffs and caves, animals and plants have evolved into a rich diversity of forms. But more needs to be done to protect key species groups, such as reptiles, from extinction, according to a new study. Researchers from Vietnam and Germany examining the status, threats and conservation priorities of Vietnam’s impressive total of 484 known reptile species found that many are excruciatingly rare and understudied and that most face serious threats from habitat loss and overharvesting for traditional medicine, the pet trade and human consumption. In their findings, published in Nature Conservation, the team provide a baseline assessment of the health of Vietnam’s reptiles, identifying a list of the country’s top 50 most threatened reptiles to guide future research and conservation efforts. They also earmark the country’s central Annamite Mountains range as the most important hotspot of reptile diversity in the country, home to 32 species found nowhere else on Earth. “Vietnam belongs to the global biodiversity hotspots, with a high number of species being discovered every year,” study co-author Thomas Ziegler, coordinator of biodiversity and nature conservation projects for Vietnam and Laos at Cologne Zoological Garden in Germany, told Mongabay in an email. “Our work group has described almost 90 new species of reptiles from Vietnam in the past two decades alone.” Mountainous, remote…This article was originally published on Mongabay

