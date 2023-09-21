Investors over islanders as Indonesia uses force to push development project

JAKARTA — Critics have questioned the Indonesian government’s priorities as it prepares to evict longtime residents of a small island to make way for a $25 billion development that includes a solar panel factory and a tourism resort. The island of Rempang, part of the Riau Islands archipelago in the Malacca Strait, has been awarded in an 80-year concession to Chinese industrial giant Xinyi Glass. The company plans to build the world’s second-largest glass and solar panel factory there, taking advantage of the abundant quartz sand around the island. The nearly $12 billion factory is itself part of the wider Rempang Eco-City development that also includes an ecotourism resort and upscale housing estate. Residents of Rempang, many with a family presence going back eight generations or more, were only informed in early September that they were being evicted by the end of the month. They’ve staged several protests since then, drawing a heavy-handed response from the security forces, who fired on protesters with rubber bullets and tear gas, including at a middle school. Police have arrested at least 50 protesters, prompting concerns of human rights violations from the National Commission on Human Rights. While the administration of President Joko Widodo has urged calm, it insists the eviction will go ahead and that nothing will stand in the way of the investors — a position that goes against the president’s earlier promises to the Rempang residents. “We deplore the fact that the government only thinks about investment again and again, which…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay