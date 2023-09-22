10 years after land grab, local Nigerian farmers continue fight against palm oil producer

One morning in 2013, Ojobe William watched as the blade of a bulldozer destroyed his farm in southeaste Nigeria. Soldiers armed with whips and rifles looked on, alert. Residents of Ehom say transnational palm oil producer Wilmar carried out a violent land grab when it took control of the derelict Ibiae plantation, depriving the communities of farmlands, forests and rivers they depend on. Ten years later, the wounds left in Ehom and neighboring communities remain open. The Ibiae oil palm estate spreads across 5,600 hectares (13,800 acres), 45 kilometers (28 miles) from the Cross River state capital, Calabar, in the Biase Local Government Area (LGA). Rich green vegetation clothes low-lying hills and small rivers and streams flowing through the valleys provide water that local farmers use to irrigate their fields, provide for their livestock and drink from themselves. Along the main road leading to Calabar, farmers have set up stalls to sell okra, periwinkles, cassava and other produce from stalls set up along the main road to traders from the state capital. The land that the estate is on was leased from the communities of Ehom, Akpet Egbai, Igbofia, Betem and Idoma in 1962. Like many other large commercial estates, the Nigerian government set up at the time, Ibiae was abandoned by the government in the 1970s. For the best part of 40 years, farmers from the surrounding communities as well as former estate workers and their descendants grew a range of crops here. Oil palm nursery on a Wilmar…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay