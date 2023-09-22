Brazil Supreme Court quashes time frame proposal in win for Indigenous rights

Hundreds of human rights defenders and Indigenous leaders celebrated in the streets of Brazil’s capital on Sept. 21 as the Supreme Court ruled against the highly controversial time frame thesis, known as marco temporal in Portuguese, in what activists regard as a triumph for the country’s traditional peoples. “It is a fight that has been fought for many years and we have finally managed to overcome the issue related to the time frame thesis,” Dinamam Tuxá, a regional coordinator at the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB), told Mongabay against the backdrop of the cheers and chants of 800 people in Brasília celebrating the decision. The time frame thesis, if approved, would have nullified any Indigenous claims to traditional lands that they weren’t physically occupying on Oct. 5, 1988, the day of the enactment of Brazil’s Constitution. Instead, these lands would have been considered the property of private individuals or of the state, and Indigenous peoples wouldn’t have the right to claim them even if they could prove it was the home of their ancestors. The thesis ignored the forced displacements that occurred during Brazil’s dictatorship in the years up to 1988 as well as the nomadic lifestyles of some Indigenous communities. The time frame trial began in 2021 and was delayed several times by Brazil’s Supreme Court. Indigenous advocates follow it closely. Image courtesy of Antônio Cruz/Agência Brasil. Activists hailed the decision against the time frame thesis as a win for Indigenous rights in Brazil. “The victory over…This article was originally published on Mongabay

