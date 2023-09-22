Deforestation for palm oil continues in Indonesia’s ‘orangutan capital’

JAKARTA — Despite various commitments from global brands and the government to protect Indonesia’s Leuser Ecosystem, home to some of the rarest species on Earth, development of new palm oil plantations and drainage of carbon-rich peatlands continue in the ecosystem, a new investigation finds. At the same time, deforestation in Rawa Singkil Wildlife Reserve, a part of the Leuser Ecosystem, continues to increase, in line with the development of new canals. The investigation using satellite and drone footage by the U.S.-based NGO Rainforest Action Network (RAN) found at least 26 kilometers (16 miles) of new canals have been dug so far in 2023, up from 9 km (5.6 mi) in 2022. RAN forest policy director Gemma Tillack said vegetation has been bulldozed and peatlands have been drained to make way for the new canals in Rawa Singkil Wildlife Reserve, one of the largest remaining peatland forests on the Indonesian island of Sumatra. While new plantations appeared to have not been established yet along the new canal channels, there was a mosaic of illegal oil palm around the locations of the new canal, she said. “So it’s clear the intention is for palm oil,” Tillack told Mongabay. The expansion of illegal canals into the reserve is “orchestrated” by local elites, who wield power and have access to the resources needed to establish significant oil palm plantations, she added. A recent investigation by an association of environmental journalists in Aceh province found that there were elites with capital who have paid locals…This article was originally published on Mongabay

