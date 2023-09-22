First Nation and scientists partner to revive climate-saving eelgrass

MALIKO’MIJK, Canada — Decades ago, the sea around Maliko’mijk Island was an expansive green carpet of eelgrass, the meadows so thick that members of the Pictou Landing First Nation had to cut channels through them for their boats to pass. But on a drizzly September day, as boats carrying scientists and elders pull up to the island, which hugs the north shore of Canada’s Nova Scotia province, the seafloor beneath is brown and bare. “It’s a very special place for my people,” says Pictou Landing Chief Ann Francis-Muise, standing on the shore. “When we were growing up, our family members would take us out spearing eels. There seems to be a huge change over the years.” This decline isn’t only a problem for this community. Across North America, meadows of marine eelgrass (Zostera marina) are in decline due to pollution, seabed disturbance, invasive species and warming water. This has implications for biodiversity, coastal erosion and climate change, since eelgrass plays an outsize role in pulling carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere. Even as the loss of eelgrass becomes increasingly apparent, many knowledge gaps remain, from where it’s distributed, to just how effective it is at sequestering carbon. Either way, for Indigenous communities, the consequences of eelgrass loss are clear, and on the east coast of Canada, a project that partners researchers with Mi’kmaq knowledge holders and land users is now attempting to reverse that decline — with potential benefits for communities, and for the planet. Eelgrass meadows exist on all…This article was originally published on Mongabay

