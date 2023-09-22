Fisherwomen fight plan for coastal salt farms on Indonesia’s Madura Island

SUMENEP, Indonesia — Fisherwomen on Indonesia’s Madura Island are at the forefront of a protest against a plan to convert a stretch of their coast into salt farming in their efforts to protect the ecosystem that has provided a key source of income for the community. A group of women in Sumenep district of East Java province is leading a protest against the local government’s proposal to develop a salt farm on 20 hectares (49 acres) of land on the coast of Gersik Putih village. They say the plan could jeopardize their job as fishers and the sustainability of the marine ecosystem on which they have for generations depended for their livelihoods. The fishers also believe that the salt ponds have exacerbated the flooding there in recent years. “For those who don’t have a land for agriculture, like me, I’m grateful that God has gifted me the sea, and it’s become my source of livelihood,” Maimunah, a fisherwoman who is one of the movement’s leaders against the salt farm development in Gersik Putih, told Mongabay-Indonesia in a recent interview. “The ocean is rich. It’s really, really, rich. Thank God, it’s always been fruitful,” she said. Salt farms in the coast of Sumenep on Indonesia’s Madura Island. Image by Moh. Tamimi/Mongabay-Indonesia. In 2009, the local government issued land titles on 73 hectares (180 acres) of land along the coast of Tapakerbau hamlet in Gersik Putih, and all of it was to become salt farms. While much of the area has been…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay