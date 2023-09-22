How Canada’s growing presence in Latin America is hurting the environment

MEXICO CITY — Canada has become a major force in Latin America. It’s spent the last 30 years beefing up its portfolio with investments in mining, oil and natural gas. It’s established free trade agreements and foreign investment protections with dozens of countries, and is in the process of negotiating more. As a result, the region has seen increased economic growth. But there are unwanted side effects, too. Weak regulations and a lack of proper oversight of Canadian projects often lead to deforestation, pollution and human rights violations, most notably in and around protected areas and Indigenous communities. Advocacy groups have had a lot to say about it this year. Canada is up for a periodic U.N. review of its environmental and human rights record in Latin America, and they want to make sure the country holds their companies accountable. Ahead of the review, which will take place in November, over fifty civil society organizations submitted a series of reports to the U.N. highlighting dozens of instances of corporate abuse in the region. “Despite Canada’s ‘climate forward’ public image, it acts as a safe haven for extractive industries and companies operating in Latin America, including regions of climatic significance,” Amazon Watch, one of the groups that published the reports, said in a statement. Other groups sponsoring the reports include Oxfam, Society for Threatened Peoples, Earthworks, MiningWatch Canada and the London Mining Network, among others from across Latin America. Much of their concern lies in local people’s ability to speak out…This article was originally published on Mongabay

