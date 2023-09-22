In São Paulo’s cityscape, community gardens prompt a new food paradigm

“This here is really great. I feel so good! I’m not stressed, and I’m not sad. When I’m here in the garden, everything is good,” says Waldir Francisco de Almeida, planting a long row of lettuce at Professora Maria de Lourdes Rosário Negreiros State School in São Paulo. Almeida used to work in the food industry, but he saw neither soil nor sunlight there, as he puts it. For 17 years, he managed a production line of ultraprocessed salty snack foods, working nights at a factory. “It was like being inside a prison, in a dark place, and I had no way of knowing how marvelous things could be outside.” But night turned into day for Almeida in 2013 when he began planting seeds in the gardens of the NGO Cidades sem Fome. “After I started working with the soil, my health improved. My heart is full when I come to work in the morning, I’m excited to get here as soon as I can.” Cidades sem Fome, or Cities Without Hunger, has created agricultural projects in more than 80 urban spaces and school gardens across São Paulo. The largest of them is the one at the Maria de Lourdes Rosário Negreiros school, where it has thrived beneath transmission lines run by power utility Enel since 2018, covering nearly 1 hectare (2.5 acres) in the eastern borough of São Mateus. The NGO Cidades sem Fome’s largest vegetable garden lies beneath power lines in the borough of São Mateus, eastern São…This article was originally published on Mongabay

