Seventy-plus nations sign historic high seas treaty, paving way for ratification

Seventy-six countries and the European Union have now signed the high seas treaty, signaling interest in ratifying the agreement designed to protect marine biodiversity in international waters. The signing of the treaty is a significant step in a global effort to protect the high seas, areas of the ocean beyond national borders, which have historically remained ungoverned and unprotected. The high seas encompass two-thirds of the world's oceans, but only about 1% currently have any kind of protected status. For nearly two decades, U.N. member states belabored the text for the high seas treaty, also known as the BBNJ (biodiversity beyond national jurisdiction) agreement, but failed to agree upon it. Then, in March 2023, nations finally reached a consensus on various issues about governance of the high seas, including how to share its resources; how to conduct environmental impact assessments; how to establish networks of marine protected areas (MPAs); how to offer support to nations in the Global South to achieve treaty objectives; and also how to resolve disputes and fund work related to the treaty's goals. In June 2023, nations formally adopted the treaty after the text was translated into the U.N.'s six official languages. But until this week, the treaty remained unsigned. More than 70 nations and the European Union signed the treaty at the 78th U.N. General Assembly (UNGA) taking place between Sept. 18 and 26 in New York. More parties may sign before the end of the event. Countries will also have two more years to…

