Farmers turn to tech as bees struggle to pollinate

From BBC
Published1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
In the scorching morning heat Thai Sade brushes the avocado trees he will soon artificially pollinate.
Based on a moshav, or collective farm, in central Israel, Mr Sade is the founder of tech firm BloomX. He says that the company has found a way to mechanically pollinate crops in a similar way to bees.
“We are not replacing bees… but rather, offering more efficient pollinating methods to farmers, and reducing the dependence on commercial honeybees,” he says.
Three out of every four crops grown around the world to produce fruits or seeds for human consumption are reliant, at least in part, on pollinators. And it is bees, be they farmed honeybees, or the more than 20,000 different wild bee species, such as bumble bees, that do the heavy lifting.
In the US, bees of all sorts are said to account for 75% of the pollination of the fruits, nuts and vegetables grown in the country. It is a similar percentage in Europe, with other insects, such as wasps and butterflies, making up the remaining quarter.
Unfortunately for farmers, bee populations are under pressure, due to factors such as climate change, habit loss and the use of pesticides. The European honeybee is also being badly affected by a parasitic mite called varroa destructor.
BloomX’s technology is currently aimed at two crops – blueberries and avocados – and allows them to be pollinated even if local