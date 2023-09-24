Net zero: Rishi Sunak 'destroying' UK green credibility, says Yanis Varoufakis

From BBC
Rishi Sunak has been accused of a “very special combination of incompetence and cynicism” over his major change of direction on climate policies.
Former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis told the BBC that the prime minister was “destroying” the UK’s green credibility in a desperate bid to appeal to sections of the public.
But Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said the UK was ahead on reducing carbon.
It follows a significant shift on net zero announced by Mr Sunak this week.
The PM pushed back a ban on new petrol-only cars from 2030 to 2035 and announced delays to several other key green policies.
Some sectors of the car industry backed the government’s change in direction. But many – including Ford – said it undermined planning.
The Green Party co-leader said she felt “a bit sick” after Mr Sunak’s announcement.
Speaking to the Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme, Mr Varoufakis – seen as a leading economic voice on the left – launched a scathing attack on the government’s green ambitions.
He told stand-in host Victoria Derbyshire: “It takes a very special combination of incompetence and cynicism to manage to unite the car industry and the Greens against you, and Rishi Sunak has demonstrated that.
“It is very clear that this was the result of the Uxbridge by-election,” Mr Varoufakis said – referring to
