As fires threaten Indonesian forests, actions like agroforestry promotion are needed (commentary)

With an area covering 125.76 million hectares, Indonesia’s forests, which are home to 17% of the global wildlife population, constitute the world’s third largest rainforest ecosystem and hold the key to global climate sustainability. Unfortunately, the extent of Indonesia’s forested areas has been declining sharply each year. Since 2000, Indonesia has lost 18.4% of its forested area, totaling 29.4 million hectares. In 1990, forested areas encompassed 65.4% of its archipelagic land. Three decades later, in 2022, forest coverage has dwindled to just 49.1% of the total land area. Fires have become a significant threat to Indonesia’s biodiverse forests. Since 2001, fires have accounted for one-tenth of the forest loss. Recently, since August 30th, a severe fire struck the Mount Bromo National Park, consuming at least 274 hectares of land in Indonesia’s most visited mountain. This incident adds to the growing list of fire events that have scorched more than 2.87 million hectares of national forests over the past 20 years. Mount Bromo on fire in late August. Image courtesy of Andrean Rifaldo. Back in 2019, Indonesia experienced its worst fire outbreak since 2015, which devastated an area of 3.1 million hectares. Covering an area larger than Belgium, the estimated total losses reached $5.2 billion (Rp79.6 trillion), with 900,000 people suffering from respiratory problems due to the smoke. Forest fires are indeed a common occurrence in Indonesia, especially during the dry season. However, nearly 99% of these fires are caused by human activities, according to the Ministry of Environment and Forestry.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

