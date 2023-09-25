Delay of Indonesia’s energy transition plan a chance to get public input

JAKARTA — Observers are calling for greater public participation and transparency in a $20 billion effort by Indonesia to move away from fossil fuels and toward renewable energy, following the government’s failure to publish the plan for the phased transition in time. Under the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), signed in 2022, the G7 group of industrialized countries plus Denmark and Norway have committed to providing the funding to help Indonesia in its energy transition agenda. Before the money can start flowing, however, Indonesia has to draft an investment plan that will serve as a guideline for how the money will be used, such as shutting down coal-fired power plants and developing renewable energy. That investment plan was supposed to be launched to the public on Aug. 16, but has been delayed to the end of this year because the draft didn’t included data on so-called captive coal plants — a category that doesn’t feed into the grid, but instead serves specific energy-intensive industries such as metal processing. The delay should serve as an opportunity for the JETP secretariat, the government-established body tasked to formulate the plan, to involve the public more in the drafting process, energy policy experts say. This is important to ensure the JETP funding is spent in ways that benefit society and not just specific stakeholders like companies, they add. In particular, they point to the ramifications of a rushed phaseout of coal plants without adequate protections for those people dependent on them for their livelihoods.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

