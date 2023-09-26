Government to delay new environmental building rules

From BBC
Published2 hours agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
The government is delaying putting into effect new environmental laws forcing developers to improve countryside and wildlife habitats, the BBC has learned.
Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) was meant to become a mandatory part of the planning system in England in November.
But government sources told the BBC it will now not be introduced this year.
Environmentalists have lamented the delay. The government said it was still committed to the policy and would soon announce a new implementation date.
The Wildlife Trusts called the delay “another hammer blow for nature”.
BNG policy was approved as part of the 2021 Environment Act. The rules are designed to ensure developers leave the natural environment in a measurably better state than it was beforehand.
The delay comes after weeks of political uncertainty on environmental policy, with the government looking to throw out “nutrient neutrality” pollution rules and to water down policy on achieving net zero.
The UK Green Building Council (UKGBC), an industry body that promotes sustainable development, said any delayed implementation of BNG would “hurt green businesses and development”.
Richard Benwell, CEO of environmental coalition group Wildlife & Countryside Link, said net gain had “already been pared back to the bare minimum to offset the habitat harm caused by new development”.
He added that a delay “could strike at the foundations” of the scheme.
The Home Builders Federation said developers “have embraced the principle of biodiversity