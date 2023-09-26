Infrastructure in the Pan Amazon – Finance: What is new and what is not

In spite of the ongoing build-out of infrastructure in Latin America, investment remains well below what most economists think the region needs to spur economic growth and reduce poverty. This includes assets not only within the Pan Amazon, but more importantly, in regions with larger populations and greater economic activity. A brief visit to any major city in these eight countries will reveal the inadequate infrastructure that plagues the region; not surprisingly, the situation is worse in the countryside. A well-established tenet of macro-economic theory maintains that poor infrastructure constrains growth because it imposes inefficiencies on domestic production. Investment in infrastructure stimulates growth by creating a short-term demand for labour, machinery and basic materials; more importantly, it increases productivity over the long-term. The absence of basic infrastructure imposes opportunity costs due to lost economic growth that compound over time; in contrast, investment in well-designed projects pays dividends in greater economic growth that likewise compounds over time. It is easy to understand why the region’s leaders are focused on making investments in basic infrastructure; it is less easy to understand why there has not been more sustained investment over the past half century. Aerial view of the Belo Monte dam construction site. Credit Daniel Beltra / Greenpeace. The infrastructure deficit in Latin America is due to a shortage of investment capital that is a historical legacy of failed economic models, erratic fiscal management, rampant corruption and endemic political instability. The shortage of investment capital exists in both the public and private…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay