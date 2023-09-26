Peruvian Amazon: Wounds remain after 50 years of oil spills on Achuar land

The Achuar Indigenous people in the Peruvian community of José Olaya grew tired of seeing oil traveling through their creeks as they awaited the arrival of authorities. This is why they decided to clean up the crude oil spills in their territory by themselves. Our team of journalists arrived in their community after traveling along the Corrientes River in the Loreto region in the northern Peruvian Amazon. One of the first times the community members cleaned up the area, they recalled clearly, they did so without any protective equipment. They shoveled oil-covered dirt into polyethylene bags that they had found abandoned in Frontera Energy’s oil fields. Just when they thought their work was coming to an end, they suffered a setback. An intense rain, typical of tropical rainforests, broke the bags and created an apocalyptic landscape, with black puddles scattered all around the oil wells. There are three particularly damaged sites today; they are a product of five decades of oil industry activity in the area. These three sites are only 20 minutes from the community, near the Huayuri Creek, in places where wild animals consumed by the Achuar people come to drink water. “I want a better life for my children. We want to live peacefully, without contamination, like anyone else. We want the government to change those pipelines, because the oil always falls [from them] and builds up,” said José Chuje, an Achuar community member from José Olaya. Bags of dirt and oil have accumulated at the “Forestal”…This article was originally published on Mongabay

