Barely making it: A conversation with ‘Eight Bears’ author Gloria Dickie

Journalist Gloria Dickie has been traveling the world documenting the status of every bear species, many of which she says face a “tough future.” Her chronicles of these charismatic ursine individuals can be read in her new book, Eight Bears: Mythic Past and Imperiled Future. Notable conservation success stories, such as that of the giant panda (Ailuropoda melanoleuca), aren’t so easily replicable with other bear species that face different threats, and whose habitats span multiple nations. Some species, like the polar bear (Ursus maritimus), may be doomed to live in captivity at some point in the future due to the shrinking of polar ice brought on by human-induced climate change. Dickie joins the Mongabay Newscast to discuss the urgent context these bear species face as well as the hard lessons learned that have allowed humanity to make progress on protecting some of the species. Listen here: “I think it’s quite tricky for bears threatened by climate change and not just habitat loss. Because you can address habitat loss — mining leases, agriculture expansion — with policy on the ground, but climate change is a much bigger, global issue that we haven’t made much progress on,” Dickie says. The Andean bear (Tremarctos ornatus), for instance, faces a situation where its primary habitat, cloud forests, are projected to shrink a lot in the coming years. Scientists say “60-90% of neotropical cloud forests are projected to undergo declines in cloud immersion,” which will lead to less habitat for these vulnerable mammals. Scientists estimate…This article was originally published on Mongabay

