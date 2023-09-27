Climate change detectable in daily rainfall patterns, deep-learning model finds

Scientists have long known that global warming is upending not just seasonal climate trends, but also minute weather patterns on a daily basis. However, establishing a strong link hasn’t always been easy, which means most research has focused on climate change’s impact on long-term trends, such as annual precipitation or monthly temperature increases. The past few years, though, have seen data and subsequent modeling get more detailed and nuanced. A study published in 2020 in the journal Nature Climate Change delineated how the impact of climate change was detectable from the changes in daily temperature and moisture around the world. On the heels of that research, and partly inspired by it, another group of researchers took up the task of understanding how variations in daily rainfall might be linked to global warming. Using a deep-learning model, the scientists determined how, on any single day, global warming is impacting, and significantly altering, rainfall patterns around the world. In their study published in August in the journal Nature, the researchers described how “daily precipitation has now become more variable due to human-induced global warming.” While variability has always been a hallmark of daily weather (think of how often weather forecasts have been off), things like rainfall or snow can generally be narrowed down to a band of probability (hence “a 30% chance of rain,” rather than a definitive declaration of rain). The model that the researchers developed for their study found that every year since 2015, daily rainfall deviated clearly from this…This article was originally published on Mongabay

