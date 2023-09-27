Experts slam massive ‘discount’ in fines for Indonesian palm oil billionaire

JAKARTA — Experts have slammed a court ruling that significantly slashes the fines imposed on Indonesian palm oil billionaire Surya Darmadi, even as it increased his jail sentence, in the biggest corruption case in the country’s history. The Supreme Court, Indonesia’s highest court of appeals, ruled in a Sept. 14 decision to uphold Surya’s earlier conviction of conspiring with a local official to illegally obtain licenses for his oil palm plantations. It extended his original 15-year prison sentence by one year. However, the court cut the 41.9 trillion rupiah ($2.7 billion) in various fines and damages that a lower court in February had ordered Surya to pay. He now owes the state 2.23 trillion rupiah ($144 million). The reasoning behind the drastic reduction in fines, which local media have dubbed a massive “discount,” is unclear. Ketut Sumedana, a spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office, Ketut Sumedana, said prosecutors hadn’t received a copy of the court ruling yet and thus weren’t able to learn more about the reasoning behind the judges’ decision. Bambang Hero Saharjo, a forestry lecturer at the Bogor Institute of Agriculture (IPB) who testified as an expert witness for the state, said the Supreme Court ruling deals a blow to law enforcement in the country. “As an expert who verified, went to the field and calculated the losses, I feel sad and concerned,” he told Mongabay. “We wanted the burden of the [environmental] damage to fall on those who responsible for it, but the Supreme Court removed that responsibility.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay