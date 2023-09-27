First otter sighting in Nepal’s Chitwan park in two decades raises questions

KATHMANDU — On the afternoon of Sept. 10, wildlife photographer Milan Tamang was passing by a stretch of the Rapti River in Nepal’s Chitwan National Park when he noticed something move behind the tall white grass that had bloomed in the wake of the monsoon. Taking a closer look, he saw a mongoose-like animal. He wasn’t carrying his camera at the time, so he used his phone to take photos and videos. “I was especially curious after it began to swim. A friend of mine had told me that he might have seen an otter in the area,” Tamang told Mongabay. He later showed the images to experts in Chitwan and Kathmandu, who unanimously agreed it was a smooth-coated otter (Lutrogale perspicillata), a species that hadn’t been seen in the Rapti in more than two decades. The discovery has now prompted questions about the status of the animal in the national park, conservationists say. “As far as I can remember, we found otters in the Rapti back in 1998 when we were studying them using camera traps,” says Paras Mani Acharya, a former professor at Tribhuvan University and veteran otter researcher in the country. The smooth-coated otter Milan Tamang spotted in Rapti River in Chitwan National Park. Image by Milan Tamang. Nepal is thought to be home to three otter species: the smooth-coated otter, the Eurasian otter (Lutra lutra), and the Asian small-clawed otter (Aonyx cinerea). While the Eurasian otter is distributed in mountain streams, rivers and lakes, the smooth-coated…This article was originally published on Mongabay

