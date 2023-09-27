From Orinoco to Amazon, Indigenous Warao struggle in search of refuge

Long before the European conquest of the Americas, the Warao Indigenous people, originally from the Orinoco Delta in what is today northeastern Venezuela, lived off nature, supporting themselves by fishing and farming. In recent years, however, they have suffered, like all Venezuelans, the direct impacts of the economic crisis caused by oil price uncertainty and the U.S. embargo. Hit by poverty and hunger, thousands of Warao have emigrated to Brazil in search of refuge and better living conditions. Many have found themselves in Belém, capital of the Brazilian state of Pará, in the delta of that other mighty South American river: the Amazon. Johnny Riva, 41, is among the Warao who made the move. He used to live in Tucupita, a city located on the Orinoco River, with his wife, Mariluz Mariano, and their three children, along with brothers, uncles and father. The whole family crossed the border into Brazil’s Roraima state, reaching Belém after a journey of some 3,600 kilometers (2,200 miles). They’re among the approximately 6,800 Warao refugees now living in Brazil, according to the UNHCR, the United Nations’ refugee agency. “Our biggest challenges were health care, food and fuel for our canoe,” Riva says. “We were fishers and we made a living by selling the fish. But it became very hard because we’d take the fish to the city to sell, but people no longer had money to buy it. That’s when we decided to leave because we couldn’t take it anymore.” Now Riva and his family…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay