New online map tracks threats to uncontacted Indigenous peoples in Brazil’s Amazon

RIO DE JANEIRO — Monitoring the threats that uncontacted traditional peoples face in the Brazilian Amazon is set to become easier for Indigenous rights activists and agencies, thanks to a new software tool developed by three Indigenous organizations and made available online in September. Mopi is an online interactive map that gathers a mix of public databases, government statistics and field observations and consolidates them into one space, providing a comprehensive picture of uncontacted Indigenous peoples’ lands and the factors that threaten their health and well-being. Their location is deliberately hidden to avoid the exact identification of their territories and any subsequent attacks against them. The platform went offline soon after its initial inauguration on Aug. 15 due to technical issues, but operations were resumed in September. The official launch date coincided with what would have been the 42nd birthday of Bruno Pereira, the Indigenous rights defender who was murdered in June 2022 in the Amazon’s Javari Valley, alongside British journalist Dom Phillips. Pereira, who was the founder of Opi, was one of the creators behind Mopi when the idea was initially conceived. The other organizations involved in Mopi’s launch are the Coordination of Brazilian Amazon Indigenous Organizations (COIAB) and the Native Amazon Operation (OPAN). Logging in the Amacro region, the triple border between Brazilian states Acre, Amazonas and Rondônia. This region has been subjected to intensive deforestation, illegal occupation of public lands, mining, human-made fires, and extensive logging. Image © Bruno Kelly/Greenpeace. The map displays land ownership across the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

