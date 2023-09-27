Video: Rice as a peace offering in India’s human-elephant conflict capital

The state of Assam in northeastern India has one of the highest incidences of human-elephant conflict in the country, with more than 70 people and 80 elephants dying every year in these encounters. The shrinking natural habitat of Asian elephants (Elephas maximus) has long led to conflict over food and space between them and humans. In the rice fields of Assam’s eastern Golaghat district, the moist soils can be seen cratered with trails of shallow holes. This is where the wild elephants have walked, browsing the fields for the crop they’ve developed a taste for. Where entire herds have passed through, the fields are riddled with craters all over. Binod Dulu Bora, a conservationist with the nonprofit organization Hati Bondhu, is trying to find solutions. In affected villages, huge swaths of farmland had been left empty by the farmers tired of conflict with elephants, and some of these fields lay right across elephant corridors. This gave Hati Bondhu an idea: Bora would experiment with growing rice in some fields to attract the elephants. He said he hoped the animals would then leave the other fields alone. Bora’s wife, Meghna Hazarika, also a conservationist, says they’ve observed that the elephants, too, want to avoid conflict and maintain a distance when they have the choice. The elephants entered people’s backyards, too, in search of jackfruit and banana, say the women from Thuramukh village, adding that they’re tired of losing their food. So it was a “Herculean task” to get the villagers to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

