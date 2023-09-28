England's single use plastics ban does not tackle takeaway boxes, warns Greenpeace

From BBC
Published1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
A ban on single-use plastic cutlery, plates and polystyrene trays comes into force in England on Sunday.
The new rules do not apply to plastic plates, trays and bowls used to pre-package food in shops and takeaways.
Environmental campaigners say the ban does not go far enough to cut plastic waste, while some businesses told the BBC they were unaware of the new rules.
The government said it was the “next big step” in its “journey to eliminate all avoidable plastic waste by 2042”.
Plastic pollution takes hundreds of years to break down, harms waterways and is a source of greenhouse gases.
Under the ban retailers, takeaways, food vendors and other hospitality business will no longer be able to sell single-use plastic cutlery, balloon sticks, polystyrene cups or food containers.
It follows a similar ban in 2022 on single-use straws, stirrers and cotton buds containing plastic.
However, under an exemption to the new rules takeaways will still be able to use plastic containers, trays and wrap.
Retailers can also continue using plastic plates, bowls and trays for pre-packaged food such as pre-filled salad bowls and ready meals.
The government said these items were classed as “packaging” and would be tackled under separate rules meant to shift the costs of dealing with packaging waste away from local authorities and onto packaging producers.
<div