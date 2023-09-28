Forest restoration can fare better with human helping hand, study shows

In 2002, three researchers set out to conduct a large-scale experiment — both in terms of area and time. Their goal: to explore the role of tree diversity in the restoration of lowland rainforest. Now, 21 years later, early results are coming in and are described in a new study published in Science Advances. The key finding: Human-assisted forest restoration can get better results than leaving nature to its own devices — an important result as humanity debates how best to restore the millions of hectares of forest lost to logging, conversion to agriculture and other causes. The scientists began with 500 hectares (1,235 acres) of logged forest in Sabah, Malaysian Borneo, within the Malua Forest Reserve — a vast state-run selectively logged forest. They split those 500 hectares into 124 equally sized blocks. Some blocks they left alone — letting nature do the work of regrowth. In others, they planted a single tree species. In still others, they planted four species of trees, and in some, 16 species. They dubbed their project the Sabah Biodiversity Experiment (SBE) and began with several questions: In a few decades’ time, would the number of species restored at the start matter, would the plots look different, and if so, how different? Forest canopy in the Sabah Biodiversity Experiment (SBE), years into the project. Image courtesy of Ryan Veryard. “When you go to the site in person, the first thing you notice is how hard it is to walk through the ones left to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay