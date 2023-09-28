On Jakarta’s vanishing shoreline, climate change seen abetting child marriages

JAKARTA — Every morning, sisters Janah and Jaroh rise early on the diminishing coastline of Indonesia’s capital city and pray for calm weather and good fortune. At around 9 a.m., the pair wait on the shoreline with other women and girls as the fishing boats return to Jakarta’s northern Kalibaru neighborhood. Kalibaru’s waterfront lies just 300 meters, about 1,000 feet, from New Priok Container Terminal One, a colossal port facility that started operating in 2016. As the fishing boats sail past the towering stack of cargo containers on their starboard side, the women prepare themselves to unload and process the day’s catch, wearying tasks that will occupy them for the remainder of the day. If they work from morning to evening, Janah, 23, and Jaroh, 20, will usually earn from around 15,000-36,000 rupiah (about $1-$2) per day. “If you are injured, you just keep going with the work,” Janah said. “What else can we do?” Like millions of Indonesian women, and many in Kalibaru, both Janah and Jaroh were married in adolescence, not long after they finished junior high school, at the age of 16. Until 2019, that was the minimum age at which girls could marry in Indonesia. Kalibaru resident Siti, a 31-year-old mother, said she was married when she was even younger, at just 15 years old. Today, the minimum legal age for marriage in 19. “We had no choice but to marry young and help the family,” Siti said. “Mothers often find it difficult to earn a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

