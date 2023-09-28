Salinity hinders Bangladesh rice growth; groups respond with seeds & information

Salinity intrusion triggered by different factors, including sea-level rise, commercial shrimp cultivation, and decreased upstream transboundary water flow, have directly affected agriculture in Bangladesh’s southern coastal districts in Bangladesh, some of which are also major producers of rice, the national staple. Bangladesh is the fourth-highest rice-producing country in the world, producing around 39 million tons of rice annually to feed its 170 million people. With changing climatic patterns, farmers are struggling to cope with the situation, which has forced them to keep the land fallow during dry months, ultimately reducing crop production and increasing livelihood insecurity. To monitor this, different initiatives from government and nongovernmental organizations have been launched in the last couple of years. BRAC, an NGO, introduced a new knowledge-based service to cater to farmers by checking production loss using the fallow portion of the year. In addition, Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) and Bangladesh Institute of Nuclear Agriculture have developed about 25 extreme weather-tolerant rice varieties since 2003, aiming to deploy them in areas where regular varieties cannot produce high yields due to changing climatic patterns. However, they are yet to become popular among farmers. Consequently, large tracts of arable land across the country remain underutilized or barren. According to the Soil Research Development Institute, more than 30% of the cultivable land in Bangladesh is in the coastal area. A comparative study of the salt-affected area between 1973 and 2009 showed that out of 2.86 million hectares (7.1 million acres) of coastal and offshore lands, about 1.056…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay