Sumatran province hangs on for late rain as El Niño fires bring heat and sickness

New acute respiratory infections in Indonesia’s Palembang city, on the island of Sumatra, are on track to surpass the total number recorded there in 2022, as firefighters scramble to confront wildfires brought on by this year’s El Niño dry season. The health department in Palembang, the capital of South Sumatra province, said health workers in the city had diagnosed 9,948 new respiratory tract infections in September up to the third week of the month, higher than the number diagnosed for the entire month of June. “If you need to do activities outside the home, it is best to wear a mask,” Yudhi Setiawan, infectious diseases lead at the city’s health department, said as cases rose in early September. Palembang, the main population center in South Sumatra, is home to almost 2 million people. The city is located about 500 kilometers (300 miles) south of Singapore on Sumatra’s Musi River. Palembang is surrounded by oil palm and acacia plantations cultivated on extensive peatlands, where wildfires can burn most intractably, in the nearby districts of Ogan Komering Ulu and Ogan Komering Ilir. Yudhi linked the number of respiratory cases to the emergence of dry-season air pollution. Indonesia’s meteorology agency reported 942 hotspots across Sumatra on Sept. 23, with more than 60% located in just South Sumatra province. The number of infections recorded in Palembang in the year to mid-September was 81% of the total number recorded in the city during all of 2022. Infections from June to August were 30% higher than…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay