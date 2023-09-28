Vietnamese environmentalist sentenced to 3 years in prison for tax evasion

Hoang Thi Minh Hong, the prominent Vietnamese environmentalist, was sentenced to three years in prison on charges of tax evasion at the end of a brief trial in Ho Chi Minh City on Sept. 28. Members of the diplomatic community who attempted to attend the trial were denied access. Hong, who is an Obama Foundation Scholar, was arrested in the city May 31 in a move that shocked the country’s already-depleted civil society. In 2013, she founded the Center of Hands-on Action and Networking for Growth and Environment (CHANGE), an NGO that led campaigns to raise awareness of the dangers of wildlife trafficking and air pollution, among other environmental issues. CHANGE shut down in late 2022 under increasing government pressure on Vietnamese NGOs, particularly those focusing on the environment and issues related to energy policy. Prior to Hong’s detention, four other well-known environmentalists had been charged with tax evasion, including Goldman Environmental Prize winner Nguy Thi Khanh. Khanh was released from prison early just two weeks before Hong’s arrest. Prior to the trial, Human Rights Watch called for the Vietnamese government to drop its charges against Hong. “The Vietnamese authorities are using the vaguely worded tax code as a weapon to punish environmental leaders whom the ruling Communist Party deems a threat to their power,” Phil Robertson, the organization’s deputy Asia director, said in a statement. “The government should stop punishing activists for peacefully advocating action on climate change and for green policies.” According to state media, investigators claimed Hong…This article was originally published on Mongabay

