As climate change hits the Turkish coast, more marine reserves are needed (commentary)

Growing up, I lived in Ankara, far away from the coast, but the best time of year for me was always the summer months when I would travel to the south with my family to camp and spend time in nature. We loved enjoying the sea on the Mediterranean coast and I remember how rich the biodiversity was, spotting all kinds of fish, seagrass and macroalgae in the crystal-clear water. I was in college the first time I visited Gökova Bay – one of the most beautiful parts of Turkiye’s Turquoise Coast. It was amazing to wake up with the sounds of birds and see small fishing boats early in the morning. I would think to myself how incredible it could be to live here, to be a part of nature. This Mediterranean coastline is one of the Earth’s most precious havens for marine biodiversity. From monk seals to seagrass, sandbar sharks to dusky groupers, there was once so much life in these waters. But, the decline in biodiversity is increasingly visible to our eyes today. The Mediterranean’s marine life is facing many threats, not least from the boiling of its very own home. Funda Kök (left) with 2023 Goldman Environmental Prize winner Zafer Kızılkaya, who is another conservationist active on Turkey’s coast. Photo courtesy of Akdeniz Koruma Derneği. Summer 2023 has seen scientists report record-breaking sea temperatures around the world, bringing home the reality we are living in. Climate change is accelerating at a rate we cannot control, and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

