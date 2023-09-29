Habitat loss drove long-tailed macaques extinct in Bangladesh, experts say

DHAKA — Experts point to habitat loss from a wide range of factors as the main reason the long-tailed macaque, one of the most widely distributed monkey species in the world, has gone extinct from Bangladesh. The mangrove forests of the southern district of Cox’s Bazar once constituted the northernmost reach of the species’ range in Asia. Scientists recorded a population of macaques (Macaca fascicularis) in the Teknaf region of Cox’s Bazar in 1981, along the Naf River, estimating it at 253 animals. Fast-forward to 2022, however, and an assessment by the IUCN, the global wildlife conservation authority, declared the species extinct in Bangladesh, with its global status worsening from vulnerable to endangered. “The long-tailed macaque was found in the Naf River belt, but the species disappeared from the area due to habitat destruction caused by prawn culture,” M. Farid Ahsan, a professor of zoology at Chittagong University and co-author of a 2012 study assessing the species’ status in Bangladesh, told Mongabay. His study found only one group of macaques — two adult males and one adult female — in the coastal forest belt near Teknaf Port during a survey carried out from July 2010 to February 2011. After that, no long-tailed macaques were seen in the coastal forest of the southeastern area or anywhere else in Bangladesh. Ahsan and others blame the clearing of mangrove forests for shrimp farms, farmland and fuelwood as the leading causes of habitat loss of the long-tailed macaque. The 2012 study noted that these…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay