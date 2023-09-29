Rechargeable battery industry needs better mining regulations, report says

Rechargeable batteries have an important role to play in the fight against climate change, especially when it comes to lowering greenhouse gas emissions through the transition to electric vehicles. It’s one reason the rechargeable battery market is expected to grow to over $180 billion by 2030. But the transition minerals that go into those batteries — cobalt, copper, graphite, lithium and nickel — have to be mined from somewhere, which can create its own problems. Most of them are found in or around Indigenous communities that oppose mining because of public health concerns and impacts on the environment. Many of the companies leading renewable energy development are also overlooking those issues, according to a new report from Oxfam. They haven’t developed adequate standards for protecting Indigenous communities and environmental defenders. “While large-scale mining has the potential to provide economic benefits in the form of taxes and jobs, the sector remains linked to major human rights abuses, gender-based violence, environmental harm, corruption and political capture,” the report said. A symbol for a renewable charging station. (Photo courtesy of Nicola Sznajder/Flickr) The main problem has to do with flawed or lacking standards for Free, Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC), a human rights principle in which Indigenous and local people should not only be given the details about how development will impact their land and way of life, but also have the power to approve or reject a project. Of the 43 companies working on “transition minerals” reviewed in the report, 16 make…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay