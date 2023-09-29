Return of the wolf to Nepal’s Himalayas may threaten snow leopards

KATHMANDU — On the slopes of the Himalayas in Nepal, a primeval scene plays out routinely, far from human eyes: a snow leopard lies in wait for its prey, its thick white-gray coat with large black rosettes serving as the perfect camouflage in this craggy terrain. When it senses the opportune moment, it pounces, aiming for the neck to immobilize the prey. For the next two to three days, it will feasts on this single kill. Until a few years ago, snow leopards (Panthera uncia), also known as the “ghosts of the mountains,” were believed to be the only surviving apex predator in this part of the world. But the vulnerable species, already facing pressure from common leopards (Panthera pardus) and even tigers (Panthera tigris) moving to higher altitudes, faces an old nemesis from the dog family that has returned to this region after decades. “The Himalayan wolf had vanished from Nepal for over four decades when it started reappearing in different areas,” said researcher Bikram Shrestha. “People said they would kill or poison the wolves as they killed their livestock and even attacked humans.” A Himalayan wolf. Image by Madhu Chetri via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0). Unlike big cats, Himalayan wolves (Canis lupus) attack their prey in packs, using their social and cooperative skills to deadly effect. They rely on speed and endurance to chase and exhaust their prey, often over long distances. Wolf packs have even been known to bring down the mighty yak (Bos mutus), one…This article was originally published on Mongabay

