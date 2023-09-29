UK unready as wildfires surge, warns firefighters' union

From BBC
The UK is “woefully underprepared” to tackle wildfires as climate change makes them more likely, a new report by the Fire Brigades Union warns.
There were more than 44,000 wildfires last year – an increase of 72% on the previous year, according to government figures out this month.
Union chiefs say the government and the National Fire Chiefs Council have failed to develop a national strategy.
The government said it was ensuring services have the resources needed.
A spokesperson for the NFCC said it “has consistently made clear to government and fire service partners that the impact of climate change will continue to put huge pressure on fire and rescue services in the years ahead”.
Climate change is making the weather conditions needed for wildfires to spread more likely, according to the UN’s climate body, the IPCC. Extreme and long-lasting heat like that seen in the UK in the summer of 2022 draws more and more moisture out of the ground and vegetation.
The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) report found understaffing meant fire services tackling recent wildfires have had to leave fire engines sitting idle in stations and call in off-duty staff to work extra shifts, while firefighters at the scene were “worked to exhaustion”.
It estimates that 12,000 firefighter jobs have been lost since 2010.
Matt Wrack, the FBU’s general secretary,
