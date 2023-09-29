Why finding alien life in Universe is now 'only a matter of time'

From BBC
Published1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
Many astronomers are no longer asking whether there is life elsewhere in the Universe.
The question on their minds is instead: when will we find it?
Many are optimistic of detecting life signs on a faraway world within our lifetimes – possibly in the next few years.
And one scientist, leading a mission to Jupiter, goes as far as saying it would be “surprising” if there was no life on one of the planet’s icy moons.
Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) recently detected tantalising hints at life on a planet outside our Solar System – and it has many more worlds in its sights.
Numerous missions that are either underway or about to begin mark a new space race for the biggest scientific discovery of all time.
“We live in an infinite Universe, with infinite stars and planets. And it’s been obvious to many of us that we can’t be the only intelligent life out there,” says Prof Catherine Heymans, Scotland’s Astronomer Royal.
“We now have the technology and the capability to answer the question of whether we are alone in the cosmos.”
Telescopes can now analyse the atmospheres of planets orbiting distant stars for signs of chemicals that, on Earth at least, can be produced only by living organisms.
The first flicker of such a discovery occurred earlier this month with the possible sign of a gas that is produced by simple marine organisms on Earth in the
Read the full article
Related Posts
-
Rechargeable battery industry needs better mining regulations, report says
-
Bolloré blacklisted over alleged rights violations on plantations in Africa and Asia
-
As climate change hits the Turkish coast, more marine reserves are needed (commentary)
-
Despair flows after England's Sycamore Gap tree is cut down. Could it regrow?